Political logjam over GST: How will the tax regime look in 2017?

Political logjam on the GST framework has caused implementation uncertainty to resurface yet again

Political logjam on the GST framework has caused implementation uncertainty to resurface yet again

Year 2016 will stand out as a year of reckoning insofar as the Indian and global tax policy landscape is concerned. Never before has the tax policy and ease of administration been so high on the political agenda as economies witnessed during the past 24 months. The G-20- and OECD-led multilateral policy works to combat global harmful tax practices culminated in a broader consensus on an inclusive framework of policy measures that shall find their way into country specific tax rules, as well as more than 3,000 bilateral tax treaties; all of this will come in the next 12 ...

Mukesh Butani