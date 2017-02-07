Politics stirs the mix for brands

Paytm, Jio, among others are courting controversy by getting political with their advertising

Paytm, Jio, among others are courting controversy by getting political with their advertising

Presidents have rarely made it to an endorsers’ list, but given the pace with which they are being appropriated by companies to talk about their brands, that wall could soon be breached. Paytm used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face to laud him (and pat itself on the back) for his digital foresight. Before that Jio, which calls itself the world’s largest start-up, did the same by dedicating its launch to the prime minister. More recently, Devita Saraf, founder and CEO of Vu Technologies, took out a full page advertisement with her standing beside US President Donald Trump ...

Karan Choudhury