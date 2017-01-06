Portrait of a collector

His basic black shirt and dark blue jeans were designed to escape attention. Still, in the ritzy ballroom of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, many eyes followed Abhishek Poddar as he took a seat somewhere in the small crowd and routinely exited with his phone in a way that emphasised his noteworthiness. For a while, a Frenchman was on stage, talking about watch collectors using a PowerPoint presentation, the conclusion of which was welcomed by polite claps. During a short break, when Poddar — the Bengaluru-based art collector — prepared to take to the podium, several ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?