Pricing pressure could intensify for Airtel

The Bharti Airtel stock, which has shed nine% since the first week of December when it introduced bundled offers, including free voice calls, could see more pressure given higher data offer plans announced on Tuesday. According to the offer, new 4G subscribers, both prepaid and post-paid, would get 3GB additional data till the end of the year (December 31, 2017). Analysts at ICICI Securities believe the latest offers are meant to protect massive average revenue user erosion from Reliance Jio (RJio) free services till March 31 and stop subscribers from migrating to RJio when ...

Ram Prasad Sahu