Punching below its weight

Raees is a mishmash masala flick that leaves Shah Rukh Khan dealing in just punchlines

Raees is the type of film where the protagonist emerges from behind clouds of dust, does back flips on top of a moving truck, and turns everyday objects such as hairgrips and geometric compasses into nifty weapons. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer pauses strategically for cheers from the audience, an audience that is willing to line up outside cinemas at 8.20 am on the day of release. With such commercial intentions affixed proudly on the sleeve, any chance of being a meaningful addition to the roster of gangster dramas is lost. What remains is a candyfloss crime movie. It ...

Ranjita Ganesan