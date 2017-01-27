Queen of arts

A fresh segment on vernacular art, focus on the new generation of young collectors from South Asia, extensive indoor and outdoor projects and the return of the popular film programme — the ninth edition of India Art Fair promises all this and more. M F Husain’s Mithuna, presented by KNMA This year, the focus is firmly on South Asia’s ability to look inwards and have a dialogue within itself. “Renu Modi’s Tale of Two Cities is an interesting example of this,” says Neha Kirpal, the fair’s founding director. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?