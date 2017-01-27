Queen of arts

In its ninth edition, India Art Fair gets bigger and more experimental

In its ninth edition, India Art Fair gets bigger and more experimental

A fresh segment on vernacular art, focus on the new generation of young collectors from South Asia, extensive indoor and outdoor projects and the return of the popular film programme — the ninth edition of India Art Fair promises all this and more. M F Husain’s Mithuna, presented by KNMA This year, the focus is firmly on South Asia’s ability to look inwards and have a dialogue within itself. “Renu Modi’s Tale of Two Cities is an interesting example of this,” says Neha Kirpal, the fair’s founding director. ...

Avantika Bhuyan