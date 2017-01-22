Rajiv Dingra: Grappling with fake news on digital

It would not be incorrect to say that the internet is fast, uncontrollable and rapidly becoming dangerous. I don't mean to scare you here but look around you. Post something on Twitter and it is picked up in a matter of seconds by those following you. They, in turn, share it on their feed. And bingo! The news is no longer restricted to a small group of people. Everybody who is remotely interested in you will know. Needless to say, the good, bad and at times downright ugly (news) will also spread. And so will the bane of fake news, basically false stories that have no basis at ...

Rajiv Dingra