Ramp it up

Avantika Bhuyan tells you about the sleeves, colours and styles that will be in vogue in 2017

Avantika Bhuyan tells you about the sleeves, colours and styles that will be in vogue in 2017

Create a splashwith colour With the Pantone Colour Institute — a global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries — having just announced “greenery” as the colour of 2017, the coming year will see this fresh, zesty shade liven up the international ramp like never before. An article by Pantone on the choice states: “A constant on the periphery, Greenery is now being pulled to the forefront — it is an omnipresent hue around the world”. Rhea Gupte, photographer and stylist, feels that this ...

Avanyika Bhuyan