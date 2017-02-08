RBI keeps rates unchanged; changes stance to neutral

-
ALSO READMPC doesn't really curb RBI decision on rates Inflation, Dollar, notes: Takeaways from the RBI's Monetary Policy review Full text of RBI monetary policy committee statement RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25% First RBI policy after demonetisation: Markets position for a 25-basis point rate cut
-
Due to demonetisation, the banks are already flush with funds and any rate cut may not deliver the desired results.
The central bank's monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0, its third unanimous decision in a row and opted to wait for more clarity on inflation trends.
"The decision of the MPC (monetary policy committee) is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving consumer price index (CPI) inflation at five per cent by Q4 of 2016-17 and the medium-term target of four per cent within a band of +/- two per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU