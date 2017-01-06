Rendering justice with clarity: Meet India's new CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar

Justice Khehar is known for the landmark judgment on the collegium system

Justice Khehar is known for the landmark judgment on the collegium system

The new Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar, got a glimpse of what is to come during his short tenure when he sat with the outgoing Chief Justice, T S Thakur, early this week. There were acrimonious scenes before them with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and an array of senior counsel shouting over the non-appointment of judges in High Courts. The crucial issue was the power of the collegium of judges, which Justice Khehar had declared in his landmark judgment last year was above that of the executive in matters of selection of judges. How this confrontation between the ...

M J Antony