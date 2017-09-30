Renegade Commando motorcycles score high on riding pleasure and safety

The new Renegade Commando Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave (pronounced Mohaave) from UM Lohia Two Wheelers are ready-to- ride cruiser motorcycles. They come fitted with a saddle bag, a tank cover — which is basically a fuel tank cell —a phone pad and a leg guard. The Renegade Commando Classic comes with a high gloss metallic two-tone paint job and more than 3,430 square inches of chrome. Apart from the chrome finish that distinguishes it from the Mojave — which has been coated with a dull matte colour — the Classic has a polycarbonate windshield ...