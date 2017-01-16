Rules spur P-note closure at UBS

UBS joins European banking peer HSBC in shutting down its offshore derivative business

Swiss brokerage UBS joins European banking peer HSBC in shutting down its offshore derivative business

Tighter rules and dwindling flows are taking a toll on issuers of participatory notes (P-notes) in the country, with top players heading towards the exit. According to sources, Swiss bank UBS has stopped issuing offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) or P-notes based on domestic securities from January 1. Foreign investors typically buy P-notes. UBS joins its European peer HSBC, which had shut P-note operations last year. Both brokerages were the among top 10 P-notes issuers in the country. Industry observers say more players are feeling the heat of change in ...

Pavan Burugula & Samie Modak