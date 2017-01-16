TRENDING ON BS
GST set for July 1 roll-out, dual control hurdle over

Rules spur P-note closure at UBS

UBS joins European banking peer HSBC in shutting down its offshore derivative business

Pavan Burugula & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Tighter rules and dwindling flows are taking a toll on issuers of participatory notes (P-notes) in the country, with top players heading towards the exit.   According to sources, Swiss bank UBS has stopped issuing offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) or P-notes based on domestic securities from January 1. Foreign investors typically buy P-notes. UBS joins its European peer HSBC, which had shut P-note operations last year.   Both brokerages were the among top 10 P-notes issuers in the country. Industry observers say more players are feeling the heat of change in ...

