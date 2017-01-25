Samsung's damage control act

If you are a brand manager facing a crisis, the best way forward is to think like the Boy Scouts of America: “Be prepared”. Especially in a world of 24/7 media, where Facebook and Twitter have ensured you often find out about a problem from a customer or a client post, being ready with a blueprint to take up a challenge might mean the difference between success and failure, between survival and demise. In short, the key to maintaining consumer trust. Samsung’s fight during and in the aftermath of the Note 7 crisis is a textbook example of how a brand can survive ...

Sangeeta Tanwar