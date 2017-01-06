Shakya Mitra: A legacy beyond results

As the clock turned to a new year, so did it on the career of one of India’s finest men’s singles tennis players of the last decade. While scouring Twitter accounts late on the night of December 31, among other messages came this from the official account of Somdev Devvarman: “Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years.” Devvarman, 31, last played in the qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in March 2016; he was placed 911 in the latest ATP rankings. Injuries took a toll on his ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?