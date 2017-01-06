Sheikh Rafik Mohammed: The man who made Kerala proud in Kyrgyzstan

It isn’t every day that an Indian makes headlines for being appointed to the top military post in Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6 million people, located at the borders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and best known for its place in Soviet-era politics. For the Indian expatriate community in West Asia, Sheikh Rafik Mohammed has set the bar high. Chairman of the Gammon Group (not to confused with Gammon Construction, the multinational), Mohammed has been appointed Major General of the Kyrgyzstan military forces by Ali Mirza, the country’s defence minister. “It is a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?