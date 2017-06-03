Shoes with a soul

A social venture is recycling shoes so that barefoot children have proper footwear

A social venture is recycling shoes so that barefoot children have proper footwear

Every day, tens of thousands of children step out of their homes without shoes on their feet. Barefoot, they walk through fields, go to school and play sports, risking injuries, parasitic infections and more. Yet, while food, drinking water and shelter are considered basic to their well-being, wearing shoes is often overlooked. This is why the young social venture, Greensole, is making waves. A self-sustaining social enterprise that recycles discarded sports shoes to make comfortable footwear, Greensole claims to not only reduce the ecological footprint of discarded shoes — ...

Geetanjali Krishna