Slow motion rock bottom

In US's pursuit of happiness, 2 events will have negative impact -Trump's Paris pact move, Baywatch

While the US president thinks global warming is a Chinese conspiracy, the director of the Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Baywatch thinks Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 22 Jump Street (not 21)-style cops on lifeguard duty are the epitome of humour. Well, it could have been, if not for Gordon’s creative inputs. Unlike the original concept, Baywatch, the movie, captures nothing about life on a beach. The elite of the elite, the Baywatch team, led by Mitch Buchannon, played by Johnson, is obsessed with lifeguard pursuits (one of the few jokes that barely float). ...

Veer Arjun Singh