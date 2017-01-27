Smart TVs, BP monitors next: Xiaomi prepares for road ahead after Barra

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has been in the news throughout last year for different reasons — successful launch of products, tie-ups and investments, and gaining a share in India’s smartphone market. At the turn of the new year, it’s in news again for the exit of its maverick global vice-president, Hugo Barra. Barra, the face of the Beijing-headquartered company, has been instrumental in taking it to the top three in India. But, despite his exit, Xiaomi must look ahead and prepare a road map for what is expected to be a very competitive year ...

Arnab Dutta