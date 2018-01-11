Snapshot of private equity in India

With a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 89.2 per cent, ChrysCapital-III (2004) has been the best performing fund across vintage, followed by India Value Fund-I (34%) and Baring India Private Equity Fund (32%).

Funds between 2006 and 2009 and the ones between 2010 and 2014 have delivered median net of 8% and 6.4%, respectively. These are some key insights from a recent report by data firm Preqin on alternative assets in India.