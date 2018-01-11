JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

Ola cabs rank third among venture capital funding for Dec quarter
Business Standard

Snapshot of private equity in India

96 India-focused private equity funds in market targeting to raise $13 billion as of August 2017

Business Standard 

With a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 89.2 per cent, ChrysCapital-III (2004) has been the best performing fund across vintage, followed by India Value Fund-I (34%) and Baring India Private Equity Fund (32%).

Funds between 2006 and 2009 and the ones between 2010 and 2014 have delivered median net IRR of 8% and 6.4%, respectively. These are some key insights from a recent report by data firm Preqin on alternative assets in India.

KEY TAKEAWAYS * $24 bn AUM of private equity & venture capital in India as of Dec 2016, more than all other alternative asset classes * $14 bn AUM of growth funds, $8.4 bn AUM of venture capital, almost comparable to $10bn for real estate funds * $7 bn Cumulative dry powder (capital available for investment) with India-based PE, VC and buyout funds * 96 India-focused private equity funds in market targeting to raise $13 billion as of August 2017 * 8% Median net IRR ($ terms) delivered by 15 funds between 2006-09, with min IRR of -11.2% & max IRR of 16.1%
private equity funds in India Top performing funds in India by vintage private capital funds Top-10 performing India based private capital funds private equity and venture capital assets India based private equity and venture capital assets Alternative assets include private equity & venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and hedge funds; Due to immaturity of the natural resources market in India, the AUM figure could not be calculated for private capital at present. Source: Preqin Insight: Alternative Assets in India, November 2017

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 03:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements