Snippets: Digital content revenue

Digital content revenue A new study from Juniper Research has found that global consumer spend on digital content will reach $202 billion (bn) in 2018, up by 10 per cent on this year’s total of $184bn. The research found that SVoD (Subscription Video on Demand) services will be a key driver of growth, with major OTT (over the top) players such as Netflix and Amazon committing budgets of more than $5bn to original content over the coming year. Meanwhile, Apple and Facebook are each expected to invest at least $1bn for the first time. There are indications that OTT ...