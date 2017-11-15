Snippets: Indian banking transition

Indian banking transition The transition of the Indian banking sector is creating many opportunities of technology investments into digital payments infrastructure, according to Gartner, Inc. IT spending in banking and securities firms in India will increase by 11.7 per cent in 2017 to reach $9.1 billion.

Several top banks are investing heavily into contactless payment, which uses near field communication mechanisms, which is propelling many investments into devices. Devices spending in Indian banking will grow the fastest at 20 per cent in 2017, followed by IT at 15.8 per cent. ...