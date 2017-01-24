Sony raises its game as it cuts reliance on IPL

Sharper focus on digital, non-cricket sports over past 3 years brought new viewers to Sony

Last Monday, Sony Pictures Network CEO NP Singh walked into the office canteen in Mumbai for a little party. Rox, Sony’s second music channel, had gone on air that afternoon and the team wanted to celebrate. The estimated Rs 4,500-crore Sony, however, has a lot more to celebrate. From 12 channels in 2014, Rox takes its tally to 22 now. And it is on schedule to reach 30 soon. By April, Sony will launch a channel for kids. There are two more due with BBC later this year (subject to regulatory approvals). Two days after the Rox launch, the Competition ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar