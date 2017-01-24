Sony raises its game as it cuts reliance on IPL

Last Monday, Sony Pictures Network CEO NP Singh walked into the office canteen in Mumbai for a little party. Rox, Sony’s second music channel, had gone on air that afternoon and the team wanted to celebrate. The estimated Rs 4,500-crore Sony, however, has a lot more to celebrate. From 12 channels in 2014, Rox takes its tally to 22 now. And it is on schedule to reach 30 soon. By April, Sony will launch a channel for kids. There are two more due with BBC later this year (subject to regulatory approvals). Two days after the Rox launch, the Competition ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?