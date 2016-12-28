Spot the winner

Here's a list of ads, chosen by our experts

Here's a list of ads, chosen by our experts

Brand: Ambuja Cement I Agency: Publicis india In a world full of force fitted, inane, idea-less celebrity ads, this piece of work comes as a breath of fresh air. The idea is simple and strong, the choice of celebrity is bang on, unique and not just another cricketer or Bollywood star. The story is beautifully told. There is a wonderful vulnerability and pathos in the story of Khali and it is married to the promise of the product smoothly. The film is shot beautifully and pushes the right emotional buttons with the viewer. In a category with little ...

Business Standard