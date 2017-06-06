Standard Chartered PE to set up Rs 1,900-crore warehousing JV

Standard Chartered Private Equity is in the final leg of talks with an Indian company to set up industrial and warehousing centres in the country. A source said the venture would have a corpus of $300 million (Rs 1,920 crore). The venture would explore floating a real estate investment trust (REIT) after building the properties, the source added. This is the fourth joint venture for Standard Chartered Private Equity after those with Tata Realty & Infrastructure for commercial properties, Shapoorji Pallonji for affordable housing, and Mahindra Life Spaces for mid-income ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?