Standard Chartered PE to set up Rs 1,900-crore warehousing JV

GST will increase need for integrated logistics services, improve interstate transportation of goods

Standard Chartered Private Equity is in the final leg of talks with an Indian company to set up industrial and warehousing centres in the country. A source said the venture would have a corpus of $300 million (Rs 1,920 crore). The venture would explore floating a real estate investment trust (REIT) after building the properties, the source added. This is the fourth joint venture for Standard Chartered Private Equity after those with Tata Realty & Infrastructure for commercial properties, Shapoorji Pallonji for affordable housing, and Mahindra Life Spaces for mid-income ...

Raghavendra Kamath