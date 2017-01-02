Statsguru: Looking back - 2016 in review

The year began on a strong note. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.9% in the January to March quarter.



Expectations of maintaining momentum gained traction. An increase in public sector investment was supposed to crowd in private investment, kick-starting the investment cycle. A good and proceeds from the 7th Pay commission would spur consumption in the second half of the year, or so it was hoped.

But, as Chart 1 shows, sputtered to 7.1% in the April-June quarter, thereafter growing by 7.3%, way short of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s expectations. Investment activity continued to show no signs of reviving. Gross fixed capital formation has contracted for three straight quarters. Industrial continued to disappoint as shown in Chart 2.

continued to contract during the first half of the year. While did perk up in September and October as seen in

Chart 3, it slumped back to 2.3% in November.

though has moderated as seen in Chart 4. The headline consumer price index declined to 3.6% in November, on the back of moderating food prices. But, core continues to be a source of concern.