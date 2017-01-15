Statspeak: Artificial advisor

Seven in 10 consumers worldwide would welcome robo-advisory services — computer-generated advice — for banking, insurance and retirement planning, says a new report by Accenture. However, nearly two-thirds still want human interaction in financial services, especially to deal with complaints (68%) and advice about complex products such as mortgages (61%).
