Statspeak: Fly-buy

One-third of millennials view impulse buying and buying as a treat as primary purchase motivators

One-third of millennials view impulse buying and buying as a treat as primary purchase motivators

Travel shopping is a strong consideration for millennials, with 63 per cent respondents in a recent Nielsen survey saying that their motivation for this helps them spend time in airports and 44 per cent claiming to be motivated to buy a gift at the airport. One-third of millennials view impulse buying and buying as a treat as primary purchase motivators.

STR Team