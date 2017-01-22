Statspeak: Self-driving fears

Consumers worldwide remain skeptical about the safety of fully autonomous vehicles, says study

Consumers worldwide remain skeptical about the safety of fully autonomous vehicles and hold divergent views on who they trust to introduce the vehicles, according to a new study from Deloitte. The report, “What’s ahead for fully autonomous driving: Consumer opinions on advanced vehicle technology” features insights from consumers in six countries including India.

STR Team