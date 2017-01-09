Statspeak: Wary of fraud

Seventy per cent of respondents in a recent survey of companies with over Rs 200-crore turnover and/or over 200 employees felt incidents of financial fraud would increase in the next two years. Diminishing ethical values (68 %), limited/lack of segregation of duties (68 %) and limited employee education on fraud (60 %) were cited as the top three reasons that contribute to fraud.
