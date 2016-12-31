Stay true to new year resolutions

If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then New Year's Day is a bit like the entrance

If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then New Year's Day is a bit like the entrance

If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then New Year’s Day is a bit like the entrance to the freeway. On January 1, it’s difficult for even the most pessimistic among us to resist jotting down a few goals and aspirations. And as with any good road trip, it helps to be properly equipped. Happily, stores have you covered with useful new products that make sticking to those resolutions a little less daunting — and a whole lot more fashionable, writes Hayley Phelan. Give back Admittedly, socks aren’t the most exciting purchase you will ...

Hayley Phelan