Integral to the aesthetics of Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, the use of storyboard art is becoming important in Hindi films

While equipping hordes of burly men with swords, shields and helmets, Gigi George’s own weapon of choice was an Apsara pencil. He would create on a blank page these armies, later seen in the epic film Jodhaa Akbar, mainly using ideas from director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s mind. George is one among the often-overlooked group of storyboard artists working in Indian cinema. These artists are usually roped in during the early stages of a story’s development, when the director’s stream of consciousness needs a medium. In the course of hours-long meetings, they ...

Ranjita Ganesan