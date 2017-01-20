Storyboard art

While equipping hordes of burly men with swords, shields and helmets, Gigi George’s own weapon of choice was an Apsara pencil. He would create on a blank page these armies, later seen in the epic film Jodhaa Akbar, mainly using ideas from director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s mind. George is one among the often-overlooked group of storyboard artists working in Indian cinema. These artists are usually roped in during the early stages of a story’s development, when the director’s stream of consciousness needs a medium. In the course of hours-long meetings, they ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?