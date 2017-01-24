TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Street Food: Bourses asked to be fair in matters of access to data

Sebi has asked the exchanges to deploy tools for monitoring the service quality of data feeds

N Sundaresha Subramanian 

In a late evening circular on Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked exchanges to take a series of steps to ensure equality in access to data.  This comes some weeks after the National Stock Exchange, in its draft prospectus for an Initial Public Offer of equity, talked about an independent agency’s report on the same subject.   “The independent agency’s analysis highlighted trends for certain periods where a few stockbrokers appear to be the first to connect to specific servers significantly more often than others. The ...

