Street signs: CPSE ETF banks on retirement funds

The Rs 6,000-crore further fund offer (FFO) of the Central Public Sector Enterprises exchange-traded fund or CPSE ETF is relying on investments by retirement funds. Both private and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are expected to apply in the second tranche of the fund, which opens for subscription on Tuesday. “Such a high amount has hardly ever been raised through new or further fund offer. The participation of pension funds will be critical,” said a person close to the development. The Employees’ Provident Fund’s recent doubling of equity ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?