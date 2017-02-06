TRENDING ON BS
Street signs: Infosys buyback on the cards?

Underperformance of the company vis-a-vis the benchmark indices, could force this decision

Joydeep Ghosh Shrimi Choudhary Pavan Burugula  |  Mumbai 

The Street is abuzz with speculation that information technology (IT) major Infosys could be planning a buyback. According to market players, the underperformance of the company vis-a-vis the benchmark indices, could force this decision. “A buyback will give a boost to share prices, reduce cash on books and improve return of equity — all three are positive factors for the company’s fortunes,” said an analyst. There is speculation that once Infosys bites the buyback bullet, other IT companies may also take the same route. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), though, is ...

