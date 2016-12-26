Street signs: The show must go on

Consumer stocks have been badly bruised, as their outlook has dimmed due to the cash crunch created by the note ban. Shares of multiplex operators PVR and Inox are no exception. Since demonetisation, these two stocks have declined in double-digits. Analysts have cut the Q3 earnings estimates for these stocks. However, savvy investors think the worst could be priced in. “No doubt these companies have been impacted in the immediate term. However, the situation has improved, as customers are shifting to digital payments. Also, blockbuster releases such as Dangal, Raees and Kaabil will ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?