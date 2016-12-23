Sudip Roy Barman, the man who ran away with the mace

Many in the state saw it as a repeat of what had once happened in the same house in the 1970s

When an MLA snatched the ceremonial mace of the Speaker in the middle of the assembly session in Tripura on Monday and made a dash with it, many in the state saw it as a repeat of what had once happened in the same house in the 1970s. It was Nripen Chakraborty, former chief minister and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) stalwart, who had enacted a similar scene in the assembly when he was in the opposition. Now it was the turn of Sudip Roy Barman, a political heavyweight and member of Trinamool Congress, to re-enact the same. But for the “firebrand, dashing and ...

Supratim Dey