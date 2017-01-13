Sudipto Dey: On a run

It has been four years since I began this affair with the running tracks of Delhi Half Marathon. Till then, for a brisk walker and leisure jogger, finishing a marathon was the stuff dreams are made of. Looking back through the eyes of an amateur, anybody who is fairly fit — even those regular brisk walkers — can sign up for a marathon and cross the finish line. Usually one has the option to choose between various races: 7 km, 10 km, 21 km or the full marathon, 42 km. It makes immense sense for a beginner to kick off running in a 7-km or 10-km race. Depending on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?