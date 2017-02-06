TRENDING ON BS
Sun TV rises 24%; should you buy into the rally?

All charges against the company's promoters in the Aircel-Maxis case are being dropped

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

The Sun TV Network stock rose 24 per cent on Friday to Rs 683.85 after the Supreme Court-appointed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge in a special court dropped all charges against the company’s promoters in the Aircel-Maxis case.   While the matter did not pertain to the Sun TV business, the promoters, Kalanithi Maran and his brother Dayanidhi Maran, were the key accused. The promoters own 75 per cent in the company. The charges were that Dayanidhi Maran, the then telecom minister, pressured Aircel’s owner to sell 74 per cent stake to Maxis in 2006 and as a quid ...

