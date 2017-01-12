Sunset for public sector drug makers

Of the five units it owns, New Delhi wants to close two and sell another two

Public sector pharmaceutical companies, which had long dropped out of the media’s sight, were recently briefly back among the headlines. The central government effectively decided to close four of the five which come under it and are loss-making. (Only Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals makes a profit.) While two will be closed straightaway, an attempt at strategic sale will be made for the other two. But the way the news reports were worded, all four seem eventually headed for the chopping block. The two that are clearly headed for closure are Indian Drugs & ...

Subir Roy