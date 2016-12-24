Super Mario Run: Old favourite rocks in a new avatar

The new Super Mario Run has cooler moves than its predecessor

One of the highlights of Apple’s iPhone 7 launch was Super Mario Run. Yes, our favourite (and probably earliest) video game friend was coming to the phone and I wasted no time in downloading it on my iPhone as soon as it was released last week. For starters, Mario runs by himself; one just needs to make him run and make cool moves. The familiar red Nintendo screen and Mario greeted me on my phone and soon he was invited to Princess Peach’s castle. But the wicked Bowser had to play spoilsport, kidnap the princess and destroy the kingdom. So Mario climbs into a pipe ...

Abhik Sen