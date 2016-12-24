Super Mario Run: Old favourite rocks in a new avatar

One of the highlights of Apple’s iPhone 7 launch was Super Mario Run. Yes, our favourite (and probably earliest) video game friend was coming to the phone and I wasted no time in downloading it on my iPhone as soon as it was released last week. For starters, Mario runs by himself; one just needs to make him run and make cool moves. The familiar red Nintendo screen and Mario greeted me on my phone and soon he was invited to Princess Peach’s castle. But the wicked Bowser had to play spoilsport, kidnap the princess and destroy the kingdom. So Mario climbs into a pipe ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?