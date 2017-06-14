Survivor tales to drive healthy living

Abbott's campaign uses real-life stories to convey its promise of creating breakthrough products

Global health care major Abbott’s latest campaign has taken a departure from the typical advertising where pharma companies adopt a problem-solving approach to highlight a product. Instead, the campaign titled “Life. To the fullest”, goes on to celebrate the possibilities and joy of living healthy lives. The television commercial (TVC) captures stories of triumph with first-person account of individuals overcoming personal health crises like heart attack, diabetes, vertigo and cancer. In one frame, we see a girl with vertigo going in for bungee jumping. In ...

Sangeeta Tanwar