Taj turns the clock back on its brand

Indian Hotels rolls back its multi-brand strategy to focus solely on luxury

A year after Indian Hotels launched an experiment to define the Taj brand promise, the Tata group-owned hospitality chain is extending the experience to all its properties. Labeling it Tajness, the group has decided to use the experience to define the brand’s unique identity and roll back its nine-year old multi-brand strategy to build a single brand with a singular focus on luxury. In August last year, Indian Hotels initiated the Tajness experiment at its flagship property, the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. It sought to define its luxury promise and break down the ...

Abhineet Kumar