Tata Motors races ahead riding JLR, good show expected in FY18

New launches, expected improvement in China market, uptick in Indian operations are other triggers

Hamsini Karthik  |  Mumbai 

Tata Motors was among the top Sensex gainers in Thursday’s trade, thanks to another month of strong sales growth in the US.  Sales volumes of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in America was 12,573 units, 30% growth over a year before. In 2016 as a whole, JLR had over 100,000 units of sale in the US, a strong 24% more than last year and its best performance so far in that country. Much of the growth may be credited to the recent launches under the Jaguar banner; sales more than doubled in December. On the other hand, Land Rover and Range Rover saw a two% decline. However, ...

