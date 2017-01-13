The artist's muse

Contemporary artists speak about their collecting journeys and kind of works that resonate with them

From Bon thangkas and Chola bronzes to Sikh miniature paintings and rare etchings by masters such as Akbar Padamsee — leading contemporary artists talk to Avantika Bhuyan about their collecting journeys and the kind of works that resonate with them Paresh Maity For Paresh Maity, collecting art is a very personal process — one that stems from emotion, love and feeling. The process can’t be fettered by preconceived notions about a painting, sculpture or about the artist who has created these. “The work should uplift you aesthetically. That should be the ...

Avantika Bhuyan