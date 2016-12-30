The Bookshelf in 2017

From new novels by Arundhati Roy and Jeet Thayil to a translation of an 1857 eyewitness memoir, from the Nanavati case and a definitive investigation of Osama bin Laden to a fabulous history of spices, 2017 offers a range of eclectic reading. Nilanjana S Roy picks the best of the lot: The Exile ADRIAN LEVY AND CATHERINE SCOTT-CLARK Bloomsbury From the authors of The Meadow and The Siege, this promises to be another unforgettable work of investigative journalism, as they follow Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda in the years after 9/11. Neither ...

Nilanjana S Roy