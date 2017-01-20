The Boss returns

Back on screen after almost a decade, Chiranjeevi remains Telugu cinema's most charismatic star

Right before the release of Chiranjeevi’s film, Khaidi No 150, on January 11, a construction company in Oman put out this notice for its employees: “On this groundbreaking, festive occasion of [the] 150th movie release of our demigod, movie mogul, king of kings of Telugu film industry, we feel delighted to declare [a] one-day holiday… Boss is back.” Several other companies in Dubai, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which have staff largely from Andhra Pradesh, also declared a holiday to celebrate the return of Chiranjeevi on the big screen after a gap of ...

T E Narasimhan, Dasarath Reddy & Gireesh Babu