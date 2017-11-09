The brand promise of nostalgia

Walk into your nearest Vijay Sales or Croma. Pick up the Rs 6,990 Carvaan, not to buy, but just to listen to it. If you are over 40 years of age, chances are you will hum along. You will, probably, wallow in some memory associated with a Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar or Asha Bhosle song among the 5,000 it carries. Maybe one of Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala shows, of which Carvaan packs 50 years worth, strikes a chord. And if you don’t buy it, chances are that a younger acquaintance or relative, impressed with the features along with all that nostalgia ...