The disruptive forces of 2016

Daniel Kahneman won the Nobel Prize in Economics (with Vernon L Smith) for his work on ‘Psychology of Judgement and Decision Making’ in 2002. His seminal article authored in collaboration with Amos Twersky, kickstarted the behavioural economics movement and his best-seller Thinking Fast and Slow has spun off many interesting books on the subject. He says that consumer behaviour does not directly depend on either monetary value (of the product) or the value (that individuals ascribe) of time. It works on a relative scale of perception. For instance if you were about to buy a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?