The explosion at sea

In 2013, Sankalp Reddy, then a young assistant director in the Telugu film industry, visited INS Kursura in Visakhapatnam. The Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarine of the Indian Navy had been converted into South Asia’s first submarine museum after its decommissioning. Among the many stories he heard there was one about the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi, Pakistan Navy’s first fast-attack submarine, near India’s eastern coast during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. PNS Ghazi, the story goes, had sailed out of the Karachi harbour on November 14, 1971, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?