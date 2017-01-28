The Ghazi Attack: India's first underwater, war-at-sea film

The film depicts the story of the sinking of Pakistani attack submarine, PNS Ghazi in the 1971 war

In 2013, Sankalp Reddy, then a young assistant director in the Telugu film industry, visited INS Kursura in Visakhapatnam. The Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarine of the Indian Navy had been converted into South Asia’s first submarine museum after its decommissioning. Among the many stories he heard there was one about the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi, Pakistan Navy’s first fast-attack submarine, near India’s eastern coast during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. PNS Ghazi, the story goes, had sailed out of the Karachi harbour on November 14, 1971, ...

Avantika Bhuyan